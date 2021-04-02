Markets in Japan and mainland China gained Friday, following another record day on Wall Street, as most other major global markets were closed for the Good Friday holiday.
- Asia Markets: Stocks rise in Japan and China; most other major markets closed for holiday - April 1, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: FDA investigating cause of bad batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine - April 1, 2021
- The Moneyist: My aunt took over from me as my grandmother’s power of attorney and executor of my grandfather’s $1.3 million estate. Should I retaliate? - April 1, 2021