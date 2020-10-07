Stocks in Asia gave back some of their gains of the last two days in early Wednesday trading, though Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index bucked that trend by opening solidly higher.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Asia Markets: Stocks take a breather in most of Asia Wednesday, but Hong Kong continues to rally - October 6, 2020
- Market Extra: Why it might be time to meld your investing strategy with your disaster preparedness plan - October 6, 2020
- Top Trump advisor Stephen Miller tests positive for coronavirus - October 6, 2020