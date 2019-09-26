A trade agreement between the U.S. and Japan helped set a positive tone for stocks in Asia Thursday, with Tokyo’s Nikkei and Hong Kong’ Hang Seng indexes leading the way with 0.5% gains. Chinese stocks were also higher, up about 0.4%.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Asia Markets: U.S.-Japan trade deal sets positive tone for stocks in Asia early Thursday - September 25, 2019
- Greta Thunberg has likened her Asperger syndrome to a ‘superpower’ — some Fortune 500 employers appear to agree - September 25, 2019
- Beat the System: ‘Investing in a simple index fund is immoral’ — why climate-change investing has been more talk than action - September 25, 2019