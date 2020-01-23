Asia Markets: Virus spread, trade news send stocks in Asia into retreat early Thursday

Stocks in China were being hit hard in early trading Thursday with Hong Kong and Shanghai exchanges off more than 1.5% as the spread of the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China, spooked investors ahead of Saturday’s Lunar New Year holiday.
