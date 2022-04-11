Asian-listed lithium plays slump as Musk threatens to enter lithium business

Elon Musk’s tweet that Tesla might enter the lithium business pressured Asian-listed battery plays on Monday. Ganfeng Lithium dropped 9% and CATL dropped 7%. Musk, the chief executive of Tesla, tweeted that the prices of lithium have gone to “insane levels” and that the car maker might have to get into mining and refining directly at scale unless costs improve.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story