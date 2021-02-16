Ask the Dow: Charges dropped against Buffalo, N.Y., police officers seen shoving 75-year-old man to the ground

A grand jury declined to indict Buffalo officers Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski on felony assault charges, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said, ending a matter that drew national attention at the height of protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
