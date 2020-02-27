Ask the Dow: Here’s how the 30 Dow industrials companies are prepping for the impact of the coronavirus

As the Dow Jones Industrial Average is in the midst of what could be its worst weekly decline since the financial crisis amid concerns regarding the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, many of the companies that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average are preparing for potential workplace disruptions.
