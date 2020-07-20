Ask the Dow: Legal experts call Portland force deployment a constitutional ‘red flag,’ while Trump eyes federal actions on Chicago streets

Constitutional-law experts said Monday the federal officers’ actions are a “red flag” in what could become a test case of states’ rights as the Trump administration expands its federal policing into U.S. cities that have not invited such forces.
