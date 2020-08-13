Associated Press: Biden raises $26 million in 24 hours after naming Harris his running mate

Joe Biden raised $26 million in the 24 hours after he named Kamala Harris as his running mate, doubling his previous one-day record and signaling enthusiasm among Democrats following the selection of the first Black woman on a major party’s presidential ticket.
