The Chinese Embassy in Washington said that a statement issued by U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo deliberately distorts the facts and disregards the efforts of China and the others to achieve peace and stability in the South China Sea.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Europe Markets: European stocks flop on worries over California lockdown - July 14, 2020
- Associated Press: China protests as U.S. rejects its South China Sea claims - July 14, 2020
- : U.K. GDP edges up 1.8% in May - July 14, 2020