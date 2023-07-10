Aerospace company Astra Space Inc. ASTR said in a filing late Monday it plans a 1-to-15 reverse stock split and an at-market raising of up to $65 million in shares. The reverse stock split is expected to go through on or before Oct. 2, after board approval last week. Astra shares were up 2% in the aftermarket, after ending the regular trading day up 4.3%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

