AstraZeneca says drug for rare, fatal condition gets orphan-drug designation

U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca were down 1.% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it received an orphan-drug designation for its experimental treatment for transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis, a rare condition that causes heart failure and death within years of diagnosis. The treatment, eplontersen, comes from a development and commercialization deal that AstraZeneca inked with Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. in December. AstraZeneca said it aims to file the drug for approval with the Food and Drug Administration by the end of 2022. Ionis shares were down 0.2% in premarket trading. The FDA can give orphan-drug designations to therapies designed to treat diseases or disorders that affect fewer than 20,000 people in the U.S. AstraZeneca’s stock is up 1.4% for the year, while Ionis shares have declined 1.8%. The S&P 500 has tumbled 7.7% year-to-date. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

