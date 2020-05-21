AstraZeneca says it can produce 1 billion doses of Oxford’s potential COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca said it’s taking steps to make the University of Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine widely accessible around the world. It’s concluded the first agreements for at least 400 million doses and has secured total manufacturing capacity for one billion doses so far and will begin first deliveries in September 2020. AstraZeneca aims to conclude further agreements. AstraZeneca also said it’s getting more than $1 billion from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the development, production and delivery of the vaccine.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

