AstraZeneca study finds its COVID-19 vaccine effective, with one regimen showing 90% efficacy

AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine candidate met its primary endpoint showing protection from COVID-19 occurring 14 days or more after receiving two doses of the vaccine. One dosing regimen showed vaccine efficacy of 90% when AZD1222 was given as a half dose, followed by a full dose at least one month apart, and another dosing regimen showed 62% efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart. No serious safety events related to the vaccine have been confirmed. AstraZeneca will now immediately prepare regulatory submission of the data to authorities around the world that have a framework in place for conditional or early approval. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

