AstraZeneca upped to overweight by Morgan Stanley

AstraZeneca was upgraded to overweight from equal-weight by Morgan Stanley, which said the rotation out of momentum, sterling strength and deterioration in vaccine sentiment has created a buying opportunity. AstraZeneca will deliver 9% sales growth and 19% earnings per share growth over the next five years, the broker said.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
