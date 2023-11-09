Astronaut Frank Borman, who led the first team to circle the moon in December 1968 and later was chief executive of Eastern Airlines in the 1970s and 1980s, died Tuesday at age 95. Borman commanded the Apollo mission with crewmates Jim Lovell and Bill Anders.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Fed funds futures traders boost likelihood of another Fed rate hike by January to as high as 25% - November 9, 2023
- : Astronaut Frank Borman, who led historic moon mission, dies at 95 - November 9, 2023
- : Chicago Fed’s Goolsbee warns of overshooting on rates - November 9, 2023