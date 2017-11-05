At least 20 killed in mass shooting at Texas church

More than 20 people were killed during a mass shooting at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday. “I would say it’s up there around 20-plus, I’m not sure,” Wilson County Commissioner Paul Pheil told reporters. He said another 20-plus people were wounded. Authorities said the shooter was dead. President Donald Trump tweeted his condolences from Japan: “May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan,” he said.

