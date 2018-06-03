At least 6 dead in eruption of Guatemala volcano: report

At least six people were killed and 20 injured in a volcanic eruption in Guatemala on Sunday, according to the Associated Press. Hundreds of local residents were evacuated, and officials said an undetermined number of people were missing, the AP reported. The AP said four people died when lava caught a house on fire, and two children were burned to death on a bridge. The volcano, Volcan de Fuego, is about 25 miles outside the capital, Guatemala City. Video posted on social media showed cars fleeing a towering cloud of volcanic ash.

