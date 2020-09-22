At Tesla shareholder meeting, honking greets Musk’s profit promise

Tesla Inc. shares added to earlier gains in the extended session Tuesday after Chief Executive Elon Musk said that it is looks “promising” that the Silicon Valley car maker would post annual profits and vowed to release a new, more advanced version of Tesla’s Autopilot, the company’s suite of advanced driver assistance systems, “in a month or so.” Musk called the year “insanely hard” and the hardest ever for Tesla. The CEO took the stage at the company’s shareholder meeting, in which key company proposals were approved, and ahead of the battery event. At last check, shares rose 2.4% in constrast with around 1.5% at the start of the day’s events. The meeting was held outside and shareholders on site were in their Tesla cars, honking whenever Musk would say something positive about the company. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

