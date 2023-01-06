Shares of Atai Life Sciences NV ATAI tumbled about 44% in premarket trading on Friday after the company said a Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating a ketamine therapy for treatment-resistant depression did not meet the primary endpoint. Atai’s stock has declined 60.1% over the past year, while the S&P 500 SPX is down 19.0%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

