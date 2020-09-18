Athira Pharma’s stock jumps at its open, with the first trade 17% above the IPO price

Shares of Athira Pharma Inc. rallied in their public debut, as the first trade was 17.4% above the initial public offering price. The Seattle-based biopharmaceutical company’s upsized IPO priced late Thursday at $17 share, at the top of the expected range of $15 to $17 a share. The stock’s first trade on the Nasdaq was at $19.95 at 12.01 p.m. Eastern for 7,69,298 shares. The company sold 12 million shares in the IPO, up from previous expectations of 10 million shares, to raise $204 million. The company was valued at about $489.8 million at the IPO price. The stock has pulled back since it opened, to trade up just 1.6%. Athira’s public debut comes at the end of a busy week for IPOs, which was highlighted by Snowflake Inc.’s red-hot debut earlier this week. The Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 20.1% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 7.3%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

