Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. AESI shares started trading on the New York Stock Exchange with a decline Thursday after the oil and gas industry logistics company priced its initial public offering below expectations. Shares of Atlas Energy opened at $17.50 Thursday, nearly 3% below their IPO price of $18, which the company set late Wednesday. At the end of February, the company had estimated its IPO price between $20 and $23 a share.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

