Atlassian Corp. shares dropped in the extended session Thursday after the enterprise cloud-software company’s earnings outlook fell short of Wall Street expectations while quarterly results topped estimates. Atlassian shares fell 8% after hours, following a 0.3% rise in the regular session to close at $187.66. Atlassian said it expects adjusted earnings of 26 cents to 27 cents a share on revenue of $430 million to $445 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet expect earnings of 29 cents a share on revenue of $438.9 million. The company reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $385.2 million, or $1.56 a share, compared with $237.5 million, or 99 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings, which exclude items such as share-based compensation, were 25 cents a share, compared with 20 cents a share in the year-ago period. Revenue rose to $430.5 million from $334.6 million in the year-ago quarter. Analysts had forecast earnings of 21 cents a share on revenue of $410.7 million. Atlassian also announced its acquisition of Swedish asset and configuration management company Mindville for an undisclosed amount.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Atlassian stock drops as earnings outlook falls short of Street view
