AT&T Inc. T said Monday afternoon that it will collaborate with Ericsson to build “a more robust ecosystem of network infrastructure providers and suppliers” in the U.S. The company estimates its spending could near $14 billion over the five-year duration of its contract with Ericsson. AT&T said it intends to “lead the United States in commercial scale open radio access network (Open RAN) deployment,” and it plans to run 0% of its wireless network traffic through open-capable platforms by late 2026. “This move to an open, agile, programmable wireless network positions AT&T to quickly capitalize on the next generation of wireless technology and spectrum when it becomes available,” the company said in a press release. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

