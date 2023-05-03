Citi Research analyst Michael Rollins added AT&T Inc.’s stock T to Citi’s positive catalyst watch list Wednesday, writing that he anticipates “disclosures over the next few months to improve market confidence on the opportunity for AT&T to generate FCF of $16 billion or better during 2023 as well as reduce capital spending significantly during 2024 that can support some multiple expansion from the current level.” He’s upbeat about the company’s ability to generate “modest” top-line growth while improving free-cash flow and growth in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) as the year goes on and into next year. There is also room for AT&T’s multiple to move higher as the stock currently trades for 6.1 times enterprise value to Rollins’ 2023 Ebitda expectations, “at the low-end of its competitors.” AT&T shares are up 0.5% in Wednesday’s midday trading.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story