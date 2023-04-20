Shares of AT&T Inc. T were declining more than 3% in Thursday’s premarket action after the telecommunications giant fell short with its free-cash flow for the first quarter, though the company beat profit expectations. During the first quarter, AT&T logged income from continuing operations of $4.5 billion, or 57 cents a share, whereas it earned $5.1 billion, or 65 cents a share, on the metric in the year-earlier period. After adjustments, AT&T earned 60 cents a share from continuing operations, down from the 63 cents a share in earnings that it saw from continuing operations a year before. Analysts tracked by FactSet were expecting 58 cents a share in adjusted earnings. Operating revenue inched up to $30.1 billion from $29.7 billion a year before. Analysts tracked by FactSet were modeling $30.25 billion in revenue for the quarter. The company reported 424,000 postpaid phone net additions, whereas the FactSet consensus was for 423,000. AT&T also saw 272,000 net additions within its fiber broadband business. Free-cash flow for the quarter came in at $1 billion, whereas analysts were modeling $3.2 billion. AT&T said previously that the first quarter tends to be seasonally slow on the metric due to the timing of device payments, incentive compensation, and other factors. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

