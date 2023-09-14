Shares of AT&T Inc. T jumped 2.3% toward a two-month high in midday trading Thursday, after the telecommunications company’s Chief Financial Officer said he was “confident” in the previously provided full-year guidance for free cash flow of “better than $16 billion.” The current FactSet consensus for 2023 FCF is $17.23 billion. For the third-quarter, the company expects free cash flow in the range of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion, which compares with the FactSet consensus of $4.95 billion. Companies use free cash flow to fund their dividend payments and share buybacks. In July, the company said on its post-Q2 earnings call, according to an AlphaSense transcript, that it had generated $15.2 billion of free cash flow over the past 12 months and paid out total dividends and other distributions of $9.3 billion. AT&T currently pays a dividend at an annual rate of $1.11 per share. Based on current stock prices, that implies a dividend yield of 7.42%, which makes it the fourth-highest yielding stock in the S&P 500 SPX, and compares with the S&P 500’s implied yield of 1.53%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

