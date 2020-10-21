: AT&T stock notches longest losing streak since 2002 after Verizon earnings

AT&T Inc. shares fell again in Wednesday’s session after rival Verizon Communications Inc. reported earnings in the morning, notching AT&T’s longest losing streak in more than 18 years.
Market Watch
