AT&T Inc. T plans to create a standalone managed cybersecurity services joint venture, the company said Friday. WillJam Ventures, a Chicago-based investor, has agreed to make a capital investment in the new business. “At close, the new cybersecurity joint venture will hold select security software solutions, associated managed security operations and security consulting resources,” AT&T said in a release. The company intends to keep an ownership stake and board representation in the new joint venture. AT&T expects the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2024 and didn’t announce further terms of it. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

