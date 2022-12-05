AT&T Inc. T will pay $6.25 million to settle U.S. charges related to the company’s selective disclosure of material nonpublic information to research analysts, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday. AT&T agreed to pay the fine and settle the SEC’s charges without admitting or denying the allegations. The agency alleged that AT&T and three executives broke the rule known as Regulation Fair Disclosure in March 2016. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story