Attorney General William Barr on Sunday tried to re-write the conventional wisdom that a peaceful protest at St John’s Church was violently cleared so President Donald Trump could hold a photo-op.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Barr disputes narrative surrounding Trump’s controversial photo-op at church - June 7, 2020
- Attorney General Barr is seeking to rewrite the narrative surrounding Trump’s controversial photo-op - June 7, 2020
- The New York Post: ‘Are you going to shoot us?’ 5-year-old asks Houston police officer, who answers her with a hug - June 7, 2020