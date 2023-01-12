Attorney General Merrick Garland will make a statement at 1:15 p.m. Eastern, the Justice Department said Thursday, without giving a subject. The statement will, however, follow news that President Joe Biden’s aides found extra classified documents in a second location beyond those discovered in November at a Washington office Biden used after his vice presidency. Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, said in a statement on Thursday: “As we stated previously, we are fully cooperating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in possession of the [National] Archives.” Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
- : Biden says he’s confident classified documents issue will be resolved - January 12, 2023
- Coronavirus Update: COVID subvariant dominant in northeastern U.S. has a growth advantage and may have greater ability to evade immunity than earlier strains, WHO says - January 12, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil prices eye a 6th straight gain as the dollar weakens after U.S. inflation data - January 12, 2023