House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy told colleagues he would ask then-President Donald Trump to resign in the days after the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection, according to audio released by the New York Times late Thursday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Audio contradicts Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s denial that he planned to tell Trump to resign - April 21, 2022
- Real Retirement: Retired at 40? What ballet dancers can teach the rest of us about retirement - April 21, 2022
- : Mortgage rates rise above 5% for the first time since 2011. Is the seller’s market over? - April 21, 2022