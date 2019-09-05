August auto sales ‘better than expected,’ Evercore says

Annualized August auto sales in the U.S. were “better than expected” and up 2% year-on-year at 17 million vehicles, equal to a three-month average, analysts at Evercore ISI said in a note Thursday. The analysts estimated that General Motors Co. sales rose 17% on the strength of its pickup truck sales and Ford sales fell 7%. GM reports quarterly sales only, while Ford Motor Co. has yet to offer official word on its August sales. The analysts said they continue to prefer GM over Ford, a position they took last month. Evercore has called for annualized auto sales around 17 million for the year, which would be a 1.5% decline over last year’s numbers. Shares of GM have gained 17% this year, compared with 22% gains for Ford in the same period and gains of 19% for the S&P 500 index. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story