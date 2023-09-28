Alberta-based Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACBCA:ACB said Thursday it agreed to sell up to 53.19 million common shares to Canaccord Genuity at a price of C$0.73 per offered security for proceeds of up to about C$38.83 million ($28.78 million). Most of the proceeds from the deal will be used to pay outstanding convertible senior notes at or prior to maturity, representing principal outstanding of approximately about $25 million. Aurora Cannabis stock was down 6% in premarket trades Thursday after falling 5% in the previous session. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : AGCO to pay $2 billion in cash for the bulk of Trimble’s agricultural assets - September 28, 2023
- Outside the Box: Religion is mixing with business and raising workplace questions for employers - September 28, 2023
- : JetBlue issues revenue warning for Q3 after weather and ATC disruptions, higher fuel costs - September 28, 2023