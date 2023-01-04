Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACB CA:ACB said Wednesday it still expects to achieve profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis in the quarter that ended on Dec. 31. The Canadian company backed the guidance in a statement announcing the closing of the sale of its Polaris facility for gross proceeds of about C$15 million ($11 million). The company has about C$320 million of cash on its balance sheet, including the Polaris deal. The U.S.-listed stock was up 0.8% premarket but has fallen 84% in the last 12 months, while the Cannabis ETF THCX has fallen 70% and the S&P 500 SPX has fallen 20%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story