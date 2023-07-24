Aurora Cannabis Inc. ACBCA:ACB stock was up 0.2% in premarket trades Monday after the cannabis company said it has sold its Medicine Hat, Alberta facility, also called the Aurora Sun Facility, to Bevo Farms Ltd. for up to C$15 million ($11.4 million). Aurora owns a controlling interest in Bevo, which is one of the largest suppliers of propagated vegetables and ornamental plants in North America. “I am pleased that this transaction will achieve the dual objectives of improving Aurora’s cash flow, while benefitting Bevo as they proceed with the expansion of their business,” said Aurora CEO Miguel Martin. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

