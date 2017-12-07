Australia’s parliament votes to make same-sex marriage legal

Australia’s parliament has voted to legalize same-sex marriage, after a nationwide postal survey of opinion backed the move. Lawmakers in the House of Representatives backed the cross-party bill by a majority of 145-4 on Thursday, media reports said, delivering a victory to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. The change to the Marriage Act was given the green light in Australia’s Senate eight days ago.

