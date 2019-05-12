Author of op-ed calling for monetary regime change on Trump radar for Fed board
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Author of op-ed calling for monetary regime change on Trump radar for Fed board - May 12, 2019
- Key Words: Trump says China bet on him losing 2020 presidential race is a losing one — ‘Would be wise for them to act now’ in tariff talks - May 12, 2019
- Trump said to weigh Judy Shelton — author of op-ed ‘The case for monetary regime change’ — as Fed board pick - May 12, 2019