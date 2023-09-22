Shares of auto parts makers traded mostly higher Friday, after the United Auto Workers union said it was expanding its strike to nearly 40 in-house auto-parts distribution centers of General Motors Co. GM and Stellantis N.V. STLA. Shares of BorgWarner Inc. BWA rallied 2.4% in morning trading, and were the S&P 500’s SPX fifth-best performer. The stock has now gained 1.8% since the strike started late Thursday night. Among other auto parts makers, shares of Aptiv PLC APTV tacked on 0.8%, of Gentex Corp. GNTX gained 1.1% and of Lear Corp. LEA rose 1.0%. Meanwhile, Magna International Inc.’s stock MGA was an outlier, as it had climbed as much as 1.4% intraday, before pulling a U-turn to trade recently down 0.4%. GM’s stock edged up 0.5% and Stellantis shares were up 0.8%. Ford Motor Co.’s stock F jumped 3.4%, enough to pace the S&P 500’s gainers, after the UAW said it made some “real progress” in its negotiations Ford.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

