Autodesk Inc.’s ADSK stock initially grew more than 3% in extended trading Tuesday after the software company reported quarterly results that topped analyst revenue and earnings estimates, and offered strong guidance. Autodesk reported fiscal third-quarter net earnings of $241 million, or $1.12 a share, compared with net earnings of $198 million, or 91 cents a share, in the same quarter a year earlier. Adjusted earnings were $2.07 a share. Revenue was $1.41 billion, compared with $1.28 billion a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected on average net earnings of $1.99 a share on revenue of $1.39 billion. Shares of Autodesk have climbed 16.5% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index SPX has increased 18%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

