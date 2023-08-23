Shares of Autodesk Inc. ADSK climbed 7% in extended trading Wednesday after the software company reported quarterly results that topped analyst revenue and earnings estimates. Autodesk reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $222 million, or $1.03 a share, compared with net income of $186 million, or 85 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were $1.91 a share. Net revenue increased to $1.35 billion from $1.24 billion a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected on average net earnings of $1.73 a share on revenue of $1.32 billion. Autodesk’s stock has advanced 9% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index SPX has increased 15%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

