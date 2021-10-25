The STO hits 60 mph in under 3 seconds and it corners so sweetly it never stops delivering thrills. It also looks great parked out front. Take a look at the photos.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Pinterest tumbles and PayPal soars after payments firm said it won’t bid for art-selling network - October 25, 2021
- Autotrader: The Lamborghini Huracán STO is powerful, exotic, and breathtakingly special - October 25, 2021
- NerdWallet: Should you borrow against crypto? Here are the risks - October 25, 2021