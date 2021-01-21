This pint-size sedan puts only 78 horsepower to the front wheels through a five-speed manual gearbox, but it’s remarkably well-equipped for the $14,295 price.
- Next Avenue: Why this is a great time to pitch your startup, and how to do it - January 21, 2021
- Autotrader: This is the second-cheapest new car on the market—and it has some nice standard features - January 21, 2021
- Europe Markets: European stocks rise after record-setting day in U.S., with Lagarde set to take stage - January 21, 2021