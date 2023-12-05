AutoZone Inc.’s stock AZO was down by 1.5% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the auto parts retailer matched the FactSet consensus estimate for fiscal first-quarter same-store sales growth of 2.1%. AutoZone’s first-quarter sales rose 5.1% to $4.19 billion, in line with the analyst estimate. AutoZone’s total store count rose by 25 net new stores for a total of 7,165 in the U.S., Mexico and Brazil. “Domestic sales results were solid despite tough comparisons from a year ago, while our international business continues to deliver exceptionally strong sales growth,” said Chief Executive Bill Rhodes.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

