AutoZone Inc. AZO on Monday said Bill Rhodes would relinquish his positions as chief executive and president in January 2024 and become executive chairman of the car-parts retailer’s board. Philip Daniele, a 29-year veteran of the company, will replace Rhodes — who had spent more than 18 years as AutoZone’s CEO — at the top spot in January and join AutoZone’s board. Daniele currently holds the title of executive vice president merchandising, marketing and supply chain. Shares were unchanged after hours. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

