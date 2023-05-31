Shares of AutoZone Inc. AZO sank 6.4% toward a 7-month low in premarket trading Wednesday, in the wake of a disappointing earnings report from rival auto parts seller Advance Auto Parts Inc. AAP, which included cuts to its full-year guidance and its dividend amid a competitive pricing environment. AutoZone had reported last week a quarterly profit beat but sales that missed, citing weaker-than-expected March sales. At that time, AutoZone Chief Executive Officer William Rhodes had said he’d seen a competitor move their pricing, but saw no indications that competitor’s pricing was lower than AutoZone’s. Meanwhile, shares of other auto parts sellers also fell, with O’Reilly Automotive Inc.’s stock ORLY down 5.5% toward a 7-week low and Genuine Parts Co.’s stock GPC down 5.0% toward an 8-month low.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

