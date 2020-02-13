Avadim Health postpones planned IPO

Avadim Health Inc. postponed a planned initial public offering on Thursday that would have seen the developer of non-prescription topical antiseptics raise up to $75 million, according to Renaissance Capital, a provider of institutional research and IPO exchange-traded funds. The Asheville, North Carolina-based company had filed to sell 5 million shares priced at $14 to $16 each before Thursday’s news. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

