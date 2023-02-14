The Dow Jones Transportation Average DJT was rallying 66 points, or 0.4%, while its sister index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, fell 122 points, or 0.4%, almost entirely because of one stock. Avis Budget Group Inc.’s stock CAR shot up 7.4% toward a three-month high, after the auto rental company beat fourth-quarter profit expectations by a wide margin. Avis’s stock price gain of $16.29 was adding about 99 points to the Dow transports’ price. The other biggest contributor to the Dow transports’ gain was Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s stock ODFL, which rose $1.82 to add 11 points, while the biggest drag was Norfolk Southern Corp.’s stock NSC, which fell $6.14 to shave off about 37 points.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

