Avnet stock jumps after strong forecast, CEO departure

Avnet Inc. rallied in the extended session Monday after the electronic components distributor forecast strong results for the quarter while announcing the departure of its chief executive. Avnet shares surged 20% after hours, following a 1.1% rise to close the regular session at $27.02. The company said it expects adjusted fourth-quarter earnings of 64 cents a share on revenue of $4.2 billion. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast 4 cents a share on revenue of $3.95 billion. Avnet also announced that CEO William Amelio was “moving on” from that position and that Phil Gallagher, who heads Avnet’s electronic components business, will serve on an interim basis. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

